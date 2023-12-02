Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AHH
Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
AHH stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.98.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.86%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Armada Hoffler Properties
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.