Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 42.9% in November

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AHH. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

