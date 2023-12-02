Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Shares of ARQQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 314.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 283,755 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 92.8% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 182.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

