Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARQQ
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 314.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 283,755 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 92.8% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 182.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.