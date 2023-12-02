Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of ARQQW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer.

