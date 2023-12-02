Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $773,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 205.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 153,720 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 433.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 350,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 284,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 255,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARRW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

