Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APAM. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.