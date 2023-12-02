Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 3,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

