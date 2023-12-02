Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in November

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 820,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,083. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

