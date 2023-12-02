Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Update

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ASND stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 782,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,243. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

