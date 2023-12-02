Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on Ashford
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.