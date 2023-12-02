Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

