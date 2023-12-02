Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 785,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,349. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.