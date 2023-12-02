Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

