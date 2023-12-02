ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Announces $0.35 Dividend

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3508 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

ATCO Price Performance

ATCO stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Get ATCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.