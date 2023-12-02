AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.36. 424,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 340,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.