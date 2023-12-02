Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as low as C$0.70. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 95,237 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

