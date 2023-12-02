Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in November

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Austal Stock Performance
Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
Austal Company Profile
