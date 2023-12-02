Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in November

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

