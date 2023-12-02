Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
