Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $30,002,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,589. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

