Aviva (LON:AV) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 485 ($6.13) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 495 ($6.25).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.96) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.43).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 396.21. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.90). The company has a market capitalization of £11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,087.50, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46.

In related news, insider George Culmer acquired 110,675 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £438,273 ($553,584.69). Also, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 59,300 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £242,537 ($306,349.63). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 171,375 shares of company stock valued at $68,628,400. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

