Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,353,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 976,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.84% of Axon Enterprise worth $1,434,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $231.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.25. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.39 and a 52-week high of $233.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.