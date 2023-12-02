Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$10.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.22. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.33 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.