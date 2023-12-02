Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
