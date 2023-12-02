B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

