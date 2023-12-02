B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

