B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $23.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
