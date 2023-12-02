B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

