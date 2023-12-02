Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Trading Down 9.1 %

Babcock International Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS BCKIF traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.