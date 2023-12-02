Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
