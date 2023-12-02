BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCCMY remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Friday. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.
About BAIC Motor
