Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129,328 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

