Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,469 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $405.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.