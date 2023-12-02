Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,784 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $1,812,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Leidos by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.