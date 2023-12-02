Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 929,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $92.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

