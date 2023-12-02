Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 445 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

