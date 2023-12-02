Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VYMI stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $66.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

