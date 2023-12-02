Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,679 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

FV stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

