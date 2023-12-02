Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $146.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 612,717 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.