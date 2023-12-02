Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
