Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

