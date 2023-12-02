Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $242.73 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

