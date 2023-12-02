Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $363.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $363.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

