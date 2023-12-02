Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 964.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $234.64 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average of $267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

