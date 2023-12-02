Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,904 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

IQVIA stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

