Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 52,296 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,296 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,233.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,239.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,982.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

