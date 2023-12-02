Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 81,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $17.08 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

