Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,522,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,655 shares.The stock last traded at $11.58 and had previously closed at $11.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Banc of California Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $713.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,373,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

