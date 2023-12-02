Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

