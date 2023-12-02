BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.00

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 316135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

