Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,771.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BLMIF remained flat at $7.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, Financial Management, and Other segments.

