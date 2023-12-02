Bank of America Begins Coverage on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 77,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 103,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 241,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4,769.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

