Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,679,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 1,954,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.4 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKRIF stock remained flat at C$9.50 on Friday. 7,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.71.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.