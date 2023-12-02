Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at C$113.66 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$114.93. The company has a market cap of C$81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.9202814 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.92.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

