Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Baristas Coffee Price Performance
BCCI remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,589. Baristas Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Baristas Coffee Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baristas Coffee
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Baristas Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baristas Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.