Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Baristas Coffee Price Performance

BCCI remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,589. Baristas Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

