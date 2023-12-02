BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,839 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 61,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in BCE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 42,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

