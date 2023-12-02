Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $134.50 during midday trading on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $105.82 and a 1 year high of $138.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.