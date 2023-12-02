Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $134.50 during midday trading on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $105.82 and a 1 year high of $138.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

