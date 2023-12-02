Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.4 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of Beijing Capital International Airport stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

